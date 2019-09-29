As B2gold (BTG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Van Eck Associates Decreased by $30.07 Million Its Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Lumina Fund Management Lifted Position by $1.10 Million

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 10.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 119.83 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363.09 million, down from 129.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 8.37M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MinuteClinic Receives ANCC Pathway To Excellence® Designation for its Commitment to a Positive Practice Environment and a Culture of Sustained Excellence – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Correction Is a Solid Opportunity to Buy Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur Corp invested in 2.33% or 46,332 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 121,645 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors Lc invested in 347,443 shares. Kanawha Ltd Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 14,657 are owned by Hodges Cap Management Incorporated. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,055 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Seizert Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 58,414 are owned by Sigma Planning. Texas-based Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.86% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Benin Mgmt Corp accumulated 15,389 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4.49M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 13,181 shares. Burney holds 55,431 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 380,144 shares. Blue Capital reported 0.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,807 shares to 106,536 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Cliffs Inc.