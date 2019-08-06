As B2gold (BTG) Stock Price Rose, Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Stake; Atika Capital Management Has Upped Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake by $1.17 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 127,521 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 229,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 4.26M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C..

