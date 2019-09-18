As B2gold (BTG) Stock Price Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Raised Position; Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Declined While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Decreased Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 36,475 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, down from 37,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $303.01. About 906,989 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 11.12M shares traded or 49.39% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (NYSE:BVN) by 299,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 170,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,867 are held by River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 5,107 shares. Edgewood Ltd Company accumulated 4.16M shares or 5.03% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion reported 404,122 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 21,138 shares. 4,498 are held by Rmb Capital Management Limited. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.67M shares. Two Sigma Lc owns 1,277 shares. 27,887 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management Corp. Cap Rech invested in 6.51 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Charter Tru Co accumulated 4,386 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com reported 622 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 3,313 shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 53.73 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.