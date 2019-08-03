As B2gold (BTG) Shares Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Has Lowered by $848,400 Its Holding; Impala Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Harley Davidson (HOG) by $10.28 Million as Share Price Declined

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 6.27 million shares traded or 22.03% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 85.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 293,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 636,153 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.69 million, up from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.81 million shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $30.14M for 27.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

