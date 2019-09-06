As B2gold (BTG) Share Value Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped by $2.57 Million Its Holding; Providence Svc (PRSC) Holder Aqr Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 7,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The hedge fund held 53,481 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 61,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $737.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 5,755 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE TO CLOSE LOGISTICARE HQ AND TUCSON OFFICE; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT; 06/04/2018 – OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires the Providence Insurance Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Rev $406M; 04/04/2018 – NKF Kicks Off 2018 Kidney Walks as LogistiCare National Team Marks Fourth Year; 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 3.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.465. About 2.32 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 5,489 shares to 39,391 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.33M shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Catasys Announces Partnership with Circulation and Lyft – Business Wire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogistiCare completes acquisition of Circulation Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LogistiCare Awarded Contract to Manage West Virginia’s Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kevin Dotts appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Providence Service Corporation and its subsidiary, LogistiCare – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Providence Service Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PRSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 12.69 million shares or 4.14% more from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 951,299 are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability Company. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 188 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 3,172 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 69 shares. 26,068 are held by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 8,097 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 18,127 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.46% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 3,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association invested in 5,914 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 8,251 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 9,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 15,102 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 17,026 shares.