As B2gold (BTG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Impala Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder White Pine Investment Co Raised Position by $1.30 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 10.30M shares traded or 45.76% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.69M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $73.30 million for 11.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 133,971 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $101.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 84,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.