As B2gold (BTG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lifted Position; Twin Securities Boosted Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake by $26.08 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.405. About 4.15 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 393.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 255,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 320,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 493,485 shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 100,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (NYSE:BVN) by 299,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Strs Ohio owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Asset Prtnrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 52,500 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 0.01% or 446,369 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 35,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ecor1 Ltd Liability holds 614,128 shares or 6.35% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 2,928 shares stake. Westchester Mngmt Limited reported 242,879 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has 5,269 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 69,900 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.07% or 4,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 555,794 shares stake. Twin Incorporated reported 11.88% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Aperio Gp holds 7,662 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 3.18 million shares in its portfolio.

