As B2gold (BTG) Market Value Declined, Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered by $549,200 Its Holding; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Share Price Rose, Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Cut by $7.57 Million Its Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 46.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 28,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,134 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 61,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $287.18. About 257,326 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in B2gold Corporation (BTG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 274,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19.45M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.65M, down from 19.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in B2gold Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 3.92 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 33,150 shares to 87,655 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,069 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $40.07 million for 20.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30 million for 17.34 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

