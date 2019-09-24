As B2gold (BTG) Market Valuation Rose, Wellington Management Group Llp Trimmed by $19.22 Million Its Holding; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Waters (WAT)

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 78.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 6.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, down from 8.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 9.17 million shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 31,856 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, up from 29,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $227.79. About 509,683 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $70.74 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “B2Gold Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2018 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details – Junior Mining Network” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Results from the Anaconda Area and the Fekola Deposit and an Update on the Fekola Mine Expansion – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “B2Gold and AngloGold Ashanti to Amend Ownership and Management of the Gramalote Project, Colombia – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.63M shares to 7.08M shares, valued at $103.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 945,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,620 shares to 23,585 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,900 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More news for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 18, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 74,695 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr reported 25,796 shares. 22 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. 2,950 were reported by Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Robecosam Ag accumulated 235,523 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Coastline Trust Communication invested in 11,530 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Westpac Corporation accumulated 18,500 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.05% or 5.36M shares. Cacti Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Financial Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Smithfield holds 492 shares. Cleararc Incorporated invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Interstate Bankshares owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability reported 0.39% stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1,918 shares.