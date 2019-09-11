As B & G Foods (BGS) Shares Declined, National Investment Services Trimmed Its Position by $425,640; Wisconsin Capital Management Trimmed Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $1.26 Million

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 1.08M shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 1.22M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares to 2,015 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $32.39M for 9.07 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

