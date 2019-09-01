As B & G Foods (BGS) Shares Declined, Holder National Investment Services Has Decreased by $425,640 Its Position; Weybosset Research & Management Has Boosted Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $1.64 Million

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 682,044 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 2.34 million shares traded or 90.58% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 18,932 shares to 71,408 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods: Rough Times Again – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup leads consumer gainers; B&G Foods and Limoneira among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods: A Double-Digit Yield With An Opportunity For Double-Digit Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “B & G Foods (BGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.