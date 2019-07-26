As B & G Foods (BGS) Market Value Declined, Holder National Investment Services Lowered Stake by $425,640; Wendell David Associates Increased Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $421,244

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 7,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 429,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88 million, up from 421,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 1.89 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment by 21,198 shares to 83,886 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BGS’s profit will be $22.86M for 13.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.