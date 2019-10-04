As B. Riley Wealth Management (XOM) Share Price Declined, Wunderlich Securities Has Raised Its Stake by $3.48 Million; Suncoke Energy (SXC) Holder Jhl Capital Group Has Raised Holding

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 146.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 950,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 836,942 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (XOM) by 162.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 45,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,069 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 28,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IDV) by 12,185 shares to 38,247 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IWY) by 12,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,071 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.