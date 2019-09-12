As B. Riley Wealth Management (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Wunderlich Securities Boosted by $1.35 Million Its Position; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) as Shares Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPLK) by 153.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 1.13 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK)

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 332,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 677,893 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.03 million, up from 345,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 255,373 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 18,246 shares to 380,063 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 101,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,492 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OpenText Enfuse 2019 to Showcase the Future of Secure Information Management – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Open Text (OTEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 175,651 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc reported 0.16% stake. Piedmont Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Signature & Invest Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,065 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 50 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0% or 3,375 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc holds 120 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 100,647 shares. Diversified invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Stephens Inv Mngmt Grp, Texas-based fund reported 41,189 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.05% or 162,007 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0.01% or 10,219 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.36% or 8,500 shares. Allstate reported 11,704 shares stake.