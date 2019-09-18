As B. Riley Wealth Management (SPLK) Market Value Rose, Wunderlich Securities Increased Position by $1.35 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Scharf Investments Cut Holding

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 11,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 141,922 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.04M, down from 153,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $542.16. About 106,718 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPLK) by 153.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 452,272 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv stated it has 9,928 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sit Assocs Inc reported 20,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Washington Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 436,089 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 1.26 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Asset has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 69,789 shares. Co Commercial Bank accumulated 3,375 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 4,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 990,443 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 79,410 shares. 124,371 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.07% stake. Firsthand Capital Management invested in 1.94% or 40,000 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 5,785 shares to 14,836 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,539 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38 were reported by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2,602 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc stated it has 2,092 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 750 shares. Amer Group reported 26,196 shares. Marsico Llc reported 2.5% stake. 110 are held by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Horizon Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Davis R M invested in 46,755 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Davenport & Co Lc holds 1.18% or 216,107 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 9,523 shares. New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 800 shares. Ativo Management Limited Com has 0.52% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,524 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.95 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.