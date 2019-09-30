As B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT) Market Valuation Declined, Wunderlich Securities Has Lifted Its Position; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Gofen & Glossberg Boosted Stake by $1.35 Million

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 150,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77M, up from 141,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $148.55. About 1.40M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 226,011 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 192,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.15 million market cap company. It closed at $11.61 lastly. It is down 11.45% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 35,500 shares to 91,200 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 3,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,012 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 15,545 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 100 shares. D E Shaw & holds 60,500 shares. Muzinich And Incorporated owns 483,075 shares. 381,500 were reported by Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co. 93,655 are owned by Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Inc. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.04% or 445,693 shares in its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested 0.02% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). The United Kingdom-based Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 226,011 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cambridge Inv holds 0% or 28,461 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $898,547 activity. PENN ARTHUR H also bought $117,343 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares. Shares for $285,408 were bought by KATZ SAMUEL L on Wednesday, September 4.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc Adr by 32,294 shares to 122,705 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co. by 13,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,542 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj owns 2,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,720 shares. Jag Capital Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 151,812 shares. Ranger Lp holds 0% or 259 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.96% or 8,715 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Advsrs holds 1,433 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 31,432 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 91,059 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 13,771 shares. Sands Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.37M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.49% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 11,781 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,367 shares.