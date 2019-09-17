As B. Riley Wealth Management (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Wunderlich Securities Lowered Position by $505,799; As Coty (COTY) Shares Rose, Holder Symons Capital Management Has Cut Position

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MSFT) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,682 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01 million, down from 78,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 12.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc. (COTY) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 317,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 370,121 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, down from 687,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 2.53M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 14,965 shares to 20,583 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (BOND) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,895 shares, and has risen its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (EFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,747 are held by Thornburg Inv Mngmt. Twin Focus Prns Ltd owns 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,042 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,492 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust Com reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ar Asset Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 2.44M shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 1.43 million shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.65M shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.45 million shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc reported 19,007 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 300,000 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 382,351 shares or 5.26% of its portfolio. Beacon Fincl stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 360,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 210,617 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Limited. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 180 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) reported 3,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 67 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 9,084 shares. Financial Advantage holds 0.9% or 98,622 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 88,328 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 431,019 shares. 23,768 were reported by Strs Ohio. Fmr Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 45.87M shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank reported 42,617 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 5.51 million shares. Prelude Mgmt has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.31 million for 32.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. Laubies Pierre bought $2.50M worth of stock or 262,000 shares. Hughes Fiona bought $2.06M worth of stock. 35,000 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares with value of $325,962 were bought by Singer Robert S. HARF PETER bought $9.98 million worth of stock or 1.05 million shares.