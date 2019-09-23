As B. Riley Wealth Management (KTOS) Market Valuation Rose, Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered Its Position; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Qv Investors Lifted Its Holding by $1.51 Million

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (KTOS) by 55.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 13,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 24,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.96% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 2.11 million shares traded or 47.86% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 32,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 840,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.77M, up from 808,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 5.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller DiNapoli Has Written to Wells Fargo Shareholders Urging Support for Bank to Provide Report on Incentive Pay Practices; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (FVD) by 15,000 shares to 27,557 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MNA) by 16,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,951 shares, and has risen its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc..

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 115.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,488 shares to 505,708 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 147,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).