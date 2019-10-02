As B. Riley Wealth Management (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Somerville Kurt F Has Raised Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $457,467

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (BA) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,395 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $872,000, down from 5,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.34 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 4,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 49,782 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 44,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 4.24 million shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 536,141 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Harris Assocs LP reported 0.32% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 5,420 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.97% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 161,291 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 29,288 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital holds 196,156 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Ltd holds 3.02% or 30,917 shares in its portfolio. Amp, Australia-based fund reported 199,200 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In has 15,669 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Snyder Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Huntington Comml Bank reported 192,090 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Com owns 360 shares. Central Bancshares And Trust reported 11,959 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0.67% or 6.02M shares. Sei holds 0.04% or 127,610 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,705 shares to 44,779 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,803 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,152 shares. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 209,502 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lourd Capital Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madison Invest Hldgs has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Haverford Trust Communications holds 0.05% or 7,217 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,266 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,050 shares. 5,014 are held by Perkins Coie Tru. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri invested in 1.1% or 7,145 shares. Stonebridge Capital Incorporated holds 1.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,598 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa holds 3,334 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 252 shares. Westwood Grp invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (BOND) by 5,835 shares to 99,895 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFF) by 32,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,051 shares, and has risen its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.42 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.