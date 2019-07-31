As B & G Foods (BGS) Share Price Declined, National Investment Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $425,640; Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 26,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 438,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 412,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.81M market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 22,170 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 897,694 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BGS’s profit will be $22.86 million for 13.10 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 829 shares to 4,966 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods, Inc.: How Safe Is The 7% Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post Holdings: Risky But Hold For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bad News Pushes B&G Foods Price Down As Dividend Yield Rises Towards 7.8% – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46,240 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 32,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 25,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 81,514 were reported by Alphaone Services Ltd Com. Thb Asset accumulated 196,051 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 3,803 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 19,550 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 15,677 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 814 shares. 72,957 are owned by Victory Mngmt Inc. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 15,454 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 70,261 shares stake. 7,959 are owned by Amer Intll Gru. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 1,066 shares or 0% of the stock.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) by 253,446 shares to 247,938 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,950 shares, and cut its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp.