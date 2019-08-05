As B & G Foods (BGS) Share Price Declined, National Investment Services Lowered Stake by $425,640; First Wilshire Securities Management Position in Silicom LTD (SILC) Has Boosted by $2.02 Million as Share Value Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 63,283 shares traded or 132.42% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 1.63 million shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods: 7.7% Yield, But Will The Dividend Be Cut? – Seeking Alpha” on March 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods Yielding Over 10% After Recent Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods, Inc.: How Safe Is The 7% Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lionsgate Entertainment by 21,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Share Price Is Down 84% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Silicom’s Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Scheduled for July 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silicom Ltd (SILC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2016: SILC,OHGI,NSAT,HRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2016.