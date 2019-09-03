As B & G Foods (BGS) Stock Declined, National Investment Services Cut Its Stake; Bar Hbr Bankshares (BHB) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 624,105 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bar Hbr Bankshares (BHB) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 24,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 56,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 80,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bar Hbr Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 5,898 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) has declined 12.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE

More news for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Bar Harbor Bank to Acquire 8 Bank Branches in Central Maine – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Stock Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” and published on March 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 71,970 shares to 144,118 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 37,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL).

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $37.17M for 7.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 10,444 shares to 28,568 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).