As B & G Foods (BGS) Valuation Declined, Holder National Investment Services Decreased by $425,640 Its Position; As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Declined, Third Avenue Management Cut Its Position

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 225,647 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 389,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 414,026 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33M, down from 803,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 308,199 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares to 39,705 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods Gives Shareholders A Dividend Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive guidance from B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B&G Foods Would See Significant Cost Increase If Trump Imposes Mexico Tariff – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 677,731 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $54.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atn International Inc. by 21,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.