As Azz (AZZ) Valuation Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Farr Miller & Washington Has Decreased Its Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Azz Inc. (AZZ) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 66,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 237,649 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, down from 304,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 153,437 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 10/05/2018 – AZZ Inc. to Review Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter, and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ – FINANCIAL REPORTS IN CO’S QTRLY REPORTS FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 & AUG 31, 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON DUE TO ACCOUNTING ERROR; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc; 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE FACILITY OF LECTRUS IS INCLUDED IN ASSETS ACQUIRED; 19/04/2018 – AZZ INC – EXPECTS TO ISSUE FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE ONCE FISCAL YEAR 2018 FILINGS ARE COMPLETED; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – WON BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS THROUGH A 363 BANKRUPTCY SALE PROCESS, FROM LECTRUS CORP

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, down from 3,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 139,387 shares to 213,295 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 770,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AZZ Q1 profit beats estimates, reaffirms FY20 forecast; shares rise ~10% – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AZZ Inc (AZZ) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AZZ Inc. Announces Rescheduling of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call Date to Thursday, May 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AZZ adds NuZinc to expand metal coating services – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ Inc.: AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.81 million for 20.19 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AZZ shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 2.70% more from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 16,193 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated reported 20,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 4,348 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 0.12% or 6,165 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 6,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 4,837 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.80 million shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 24,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 40,535 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.04% or 111,500 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) Secures Navy Deal to Support P-8A Jet Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.