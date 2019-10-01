As Azz (AZZ) Stock Price Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.56 Million; As Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Market Valuation Rose, Jcsd Capital Trimmed Position by $2.30 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 48,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 789 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 55.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 33,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 95,020 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 61,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 1,690 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – WON BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS THROUGH A 363 BANKRUPTCY SALE PROCESS, FROM LECTRUS CORP; 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 24/04/2018 – AZZ Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 13 Days; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Buy Certain Assets of Lectrus Corp; 19/04/2018 – AZZ SEES ISSUING FY19 GUIDANCE ONCE FY18 FILINGS COMPLETE; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First; 13/03/2018 – AZZ WINS BID TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF LECTRUS LOCATED IN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold AZZ shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 2.70% more from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 11,081 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 205,700 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% or 45,101 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.80M shares. Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Sei has 59,812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 24,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Van Berkom Assocs reported 1.41M shares stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 57,663 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 48,336 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 6,481 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 466,033 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 46,508 shares.

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Fortive Corporation’s (NYSE:FTV) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AZZ acquired all the assets of Preferred Industries – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ Inc. Expands Metal Coating Services by Acquiring K2 Partners, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 110,990 shares to 242,943 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 176,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,700 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly and Annual Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Preferred Bank Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Bank Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.15 million for 9.98 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.