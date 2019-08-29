As Azz (AZZ) Market Value Declined, Fmr Lifted Its Stake by $1.66 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by $562,368

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 41,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 716,433 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.32 million, up from 674,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 87,012 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 29/03/2018 – AZZ Sees Filing Amended Reports ‘As Soon As Reasonably Practicable; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.73; 29/03/2018 – AZZ SAYS WILL RESTATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ITS QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 AND AUGUST 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. will Restate Form 10-K for the Year Ended February 28, 2017 and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements Contai; 29/03/2018 – AZZ: BDO USA LLP’s Internal Control Report Over Financial Reporting as of Feb 28, 2017 Should No Longer Be Relied Upo; 29/03/2018 – AZZ PLANS TO RESTATE SOME STATEMENTS; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc Sees FY19 EPS $1.75-EPS $2.25

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 11,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 340,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, up from 328,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 11.66 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS – WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50 MLN IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPS; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1,344 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 7,945 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 0.31% or 66,942 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 139,972 shares. White Pine Lc owns 17,143 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 21,174 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 435,695 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 1.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 77,549 shares. 93,168 are owned by Advisor Limited Co. United Fire Gp accumulated 4.59% or 255,086 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rafferty Asset Limited Company reported 836,058 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $44.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,980 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 12,845 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $110.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 10,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,657 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.