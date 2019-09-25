As Azz (AZZ) Market Valuation Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Has Decreased Its Position; As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Korea Investment Has Trimmed Holding by $478,400

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 231,854 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50M, down from 237,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.37. About 671,733 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 12,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 1,704 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78,000, down from 14,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 133,506 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-Q for Quarters Ended May 31 and Aug 31, 201; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – AZZ: NEEDS ADDED TIME ON RESTATEMENT OF FY17 10-K, 1H18 10-QS; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. will Restate Form 10-K for the Year Ended February 28, 2017 and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements Contai; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-K for Year Ended Feb 28, 2017; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Buy Certain Assets of Lectrus Corp; 29/03/2018 – AZZ PLANS TO RESTATE SOME STATEMENTS; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q EPS 90c

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $916.78M for 17.46 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.86 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

