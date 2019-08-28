As Axt (AXTI) Share Value Declined, Holder Raging Capital Management Lifted Holding; Personal Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Share Value Declined

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 263,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% . The hedge fund held 714,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 450,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.355. About 50,857 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI); 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the First Quarter 2018

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 284,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 5,320 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 289,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.05. About 1.25M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY

