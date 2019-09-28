As Axogen (AXGN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Cut Stake by $3.80 Million; Capital Innovations Raised Holding in Brf Sa (BRFS)

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 642,811 shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 30,834 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 26,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.43M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 10/03/2018 – BRF execs barred from returning to Brazil’s top chicken exporter; 05/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS IT IS COLLABORATING WITH FEDERAL POLICE INVESTIGATION IN FRAUD CASE; 05/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN SAYS IT’S TOO SOON TO TALK IN BOARD RESHUFFLE; 17/05/2018 – JBS, BRF HAD 1 PLANT EACH AUTHORIZED TO EXPORT TO S.KOREA: ABPA; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS SUGGESTING PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WAS HIS IDEA; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MAGGI: FEDERAL POLICE PROBE SHOWED PROBLEMS IN BRF; 06/04/2018 – BRF BOARD PROPOSES ALTERNATIVE SLATE WITH FURLAN AS CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – BRF RELEASES STATEMENT ON RIO VERDE, CARAMBEI PLANTS; 04/04/2018 – BRF ANNOUNCES COLLECTIVE VACATIONS FOR WORKERS IN 2 PLANTS; 13/04/2018 – BRF Thrown Into Disarray as Board Vote Gets More Complicated

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.