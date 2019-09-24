As Axogen (AXGN) Stock Price Declined, Opaleye Management Trimmed Holding by $3.80 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $917,235 as Market Valuation Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 8,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 549,641 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.31 million, down from 558,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $124.13. About 4.39M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 201,204 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc by 310,227 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,157 shares to 118,259 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

