As Axogen (AXGN) Share Price Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Cut Position by $398,055; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Maintains Stake in Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 746,772 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 14,528 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 33,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 421,400 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 69 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 8,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,172 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated reported 3,700 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability owns 788,000 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 102,162 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.28% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 75,000 were accumulated by Skytop Cap Mgmt Limited. Ls Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 6,763 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 15,485 are owned by Lpl Fin Llc. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,701 shares. 7,350 are held by E&G Advsr L P. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 488,256 shares. Cypress Funds Lc invested in 335,000 shares. Cibc Asset Inc owns 5,479 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 193,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 235,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 26,078 shares to 38,662 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 36,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

