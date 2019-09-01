As Axogen (AXGN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Cut Its Holding; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Trimmed Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $40.92 Million as Shares Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 518,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 3.86 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.75 million, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 297,200 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 42,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc by 241,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

