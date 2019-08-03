As Axogen (AXGN) Market Value Declined, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Its Holding; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Continues to Hold Position in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN)

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 192,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 432,236 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 624,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 514,139 shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company's stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 55,369 shares to 28,255 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,598 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 78,323 shares to 357,841 shares, valued at $42.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 230,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 969,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.