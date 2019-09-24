As Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Valuation Rose, Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Raised Its Stake; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder World Asset Management Upped Holding by $301,832

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 35,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 211,364 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, up from 175,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 219,118 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 10,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 554,777 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09M, up from 544,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 46.04 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,472 shares to 121,583 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,446 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Bank of America Stock Is Hit With Another Downgrade – Barron’s” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 714,846 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability reported 83,626 shares. Rench Wealth Management holds 183,938 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. 303,067 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Limited. Family Firm Inc reported 13,194 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Bank & Trust stated it has 79,981 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And invested in 231,520 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Country Commercial Bank holds 0% or 328 shares. 159,889 were reported by Woodstock. Jacobs Ca has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.49% or 36,753 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 22,960 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stonebridge Advisors Lc holds 32,619 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 2.33M shares. Artemis Llp holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.01M shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 31,640 shares to 125,306 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 48,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,799 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).