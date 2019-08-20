As Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stock Price Rose, Axa Boosted Its Position by $432,000; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Trimmed Voya Financial (VOYA) Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Rose

Axa increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 50,700 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 42,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.27. About 168,271 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 305,536 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc reported 6,861 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 8,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lomas Cap Mgmt has 0.99% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 167,647 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 0.01% or 429,899 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 103,230 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. First Trust Lp owns 704,168 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Stevens Capital Lp has 5,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loews Corporation reported 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 765 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 8.21M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,991 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 38 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5,600 shares to 41,600 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 399,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,481 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Capital Announces Publication of the Company’s 2018 Loss Development Triangles – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares to 89,576 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp by 22,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,409 activity. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.