As Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Stake; Fairfield Bush & Company Holds Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 14,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 630,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.51 million, down from 644,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 220,866 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.05. About 6.54 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,655 shares to 10,407 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,132 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 17,200 shares to 111,875 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings by 76,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).