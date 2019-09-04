As Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Market Value Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Amg Funds Has Upped Position

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 4.90 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 102.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 242,258 shares as the company's stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 478,633 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.22M, up from 236,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 161,212 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 867,525 shares. 20,807 are held by Eaton Vance. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 8,750 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 27 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 32 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 14 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Srb has invested 2.49% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 429,412 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 900 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 138,467 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 60,935 shares to 785,232 shares, valued at $34.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 56,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engy Income Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.62% or 16.45M shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 15,540 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 47,701 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc reported 28,208 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Tx owns 95,802 shares. Btr Management holds 0.87% or 226,419 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 21 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kentucky Retirement owns 85,113 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management reported 287 shares stake. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 1,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 76,957 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares to 12,152 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 18,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,478 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).