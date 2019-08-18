As Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Market Value Rose, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.42 Million; Scout Investments Decreased Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) as Market Valuation Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 44,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,481 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 71,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 371,845 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 218,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 222,273 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.77 million, down from 441,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 246,118 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 47,550 shares to 157,242 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 615,304 shares to 674,971 shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 140,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).