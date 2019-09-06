As Axis Capital Holding (AXS) Valuation Rose, Cna Financial Decreased Position by $318,600; Foster & Motley Boosted Stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $2.97 Million as Stock Rose

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 162.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 41,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 66,618 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 25,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 874,540 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holding (AXS) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 50,240 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 56,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Axis Capital Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 348,912 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4,734 shares to 2,177 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,065 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 284,985 shares. California-based Everett Harris Com Ca has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,807 shares. Ameritas Invest has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10,290 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.15% or 20,516 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James Tru Na reported 40,434 shares. 2.38 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Hexavest Inc accumulated 1.01% or 1.11M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 23,424 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp, California-based fund reported 4,230 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hrt Financial Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prelude Capital Mgmt owns 3,101 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,114 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sei Invs invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.02% or 16,081 shares. Amg Funds holds 0.68% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 12,556 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.02% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 133,898 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited owns 0.48% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 630,002 shares. Int Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Pzena Invest Mngmt Lc holds 1.65% or 5.52 million shares in its portfolio. 10,692 are held by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 9,006 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 25,900 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 1,172 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 43,316 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,424 shares to 119,068 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).