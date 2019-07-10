As Avx New (AVX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Upped Stake; Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Holding Held by Ems Capital Lp

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 57,034 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01M, up from 10.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 56,244 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.