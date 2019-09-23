As Avx New (AVX) Share Value Declined, Jolley Asset Management Raised Position by $383,040; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Holding in Weibo (WB) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 173,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 518,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58M, down from 691,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 1.12M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85 million, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 162,197 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.03M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 23,577 shares to 470,220 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 4.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

