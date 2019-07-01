As Avx New (AVX) Market Value Declined, Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Holding by $746,011; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose, Salem Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.43 Million Its Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 100.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 43,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,742 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 43,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 80,824 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 2.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has 70,325 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 600,707 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Com Limited Com stated it has 73,716 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 2.34M shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd has 3.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 22,726 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.70 million shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,899 shares. Captrust Fin, a North Carolina-based fund reported 222,654 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chevy Chase Holding has 2.16 million shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 2.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). South State Corporation reported 135,583 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Inc Al reported 70,269 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 25.95 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares to 126,225 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 22,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21M shares. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Bancshares Of America De owns 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 85,157 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 580,290 shares. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 26,718 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,268 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 200,079 shares. 1.58M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Qs Investors Ltd Co owns 14,389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zebra Mgmt reported 0.6% stake. Sei Investments Com holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 30,511 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 10 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research owns 44,919 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

