As Avon Products (AVP) Stock Rose, Holder Shah Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Etrade Capital Management Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 4.82 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,196 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38M, up from 8,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avon Products Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Avon Confirms Deal Talks With Natura – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Why Is The Price Steady If The Bitcoin Whales Are Really Accumulating? – ValueWalk” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 90,951 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 62,985 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.43M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 912,877 shares. Cordasco Financial Network reported 0% stake. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company owns 11,095 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 43.76 million shares. Proshare Advisors has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 75,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 19,466 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 700,687 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.02 million shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 122,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19,495 shares to 18,188 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,387 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).