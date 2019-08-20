As Avon Products (AVP) Stock Rose, Holder Shah Capital Management Cut Position by $4.23 Million; Cypress Funds Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.085. About 1.67 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $184.25. About 1.26M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer

