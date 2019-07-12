As Avon Products (AVP) Share Value Rose, Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake Has Increased by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30 million, up from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 1.24M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 6.02 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 4,770 shares. 3,068 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Management Lc. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.18% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Miracle Mile Advisors Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hamilton Point Invest Advisors reported 35,623 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Headinvest Ltd Liability holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 49,954 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.05% or 22,629 shares. Allstate has 0.22% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 77,704 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.54M shares. 184,993 are held by Fiera Capital Corp. Barclays Plc accumulated 2.20 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 22,649 shares. Community Bancorp Na owns 0.48% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 22,493 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advisors Inc reported 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Shares for $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. 15,798 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $1.60 million on Thursday, January 31. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 21,337 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $2.21 million. 4,075 shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF, worth $418,992 on Friday, January 25. The insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 370,838 were accumulated by Asset Management One Limited. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 266,437 shares. Archon Capital Mgmt Llc holds 12.55M shares or 10.06% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 4.09 million shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 410 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 2.43M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 313,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 10,000 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

