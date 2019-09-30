As Avon Products (AVP) Market Valuation Rose, Shah Capital Management Has Cut by $10.90 Million Its Stake; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $7.98 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 186.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 77,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 119,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.29M, up from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.34 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 46.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 3.63 million shares as the company's stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.03M, down from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 7.88 million shares traded or 1.03% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Avon Announces Senior Secured Notes Offering – PRNewswire" on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Avon Products Earnings: AVP Stock Tumbles Lower on Q4 Miss – Investorplace.com" published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Have Insiders Been Buying Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Bill Miller's Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Avon: Not What It Used To Be – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22 million and $180.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 384,533 shares to 434,533 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.87 million for 55.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 591,182 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. 314,162 are owned by Hsbc Plc. Aperio Lc reported 173,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 52,034 shares. 20,000 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.02% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 2.20M are owned by Prudential. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.02 million shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 353,419 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 410 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 95,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcrae Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Florida-based Butensky Cohen Security has invested 1.55% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Halsey Ct holds 2.01% or 109,188 shares. Jlb And Associates has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,630 shares. Boston And owns 35,116 shares. Goelzer Invest Management accumulated 3,214 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 65,071 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested in 0.19% or 553,741 shares. Moreover, Dillon And Incorporated has 1.51% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 122,139 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 0.72% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bollard Group Ltd Liability Co holds 5,256 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 57,012 shares. Macroview Inv Lc accumulated 639 shares or 0.17% of the stock.