As Avon Products (AVP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder General American Investors Company Trimmed Holding by $500,000; Zoetis (ZTS) Stake Upped by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 269,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.64 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Avon Products (AVP) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Avon Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 4.48M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarl stated it has 0.35% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 13,393 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 750,400 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,000 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 399,102 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 990,574 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 43.76 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 24,923 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 34,834 shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 0.02% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9,228 shares to 82,967 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,127 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).