As Avnet (AVT) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Quadrant LP Has Cut Holding by $937,185; Capital Management Associates Has Trimmed Holding in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by $500,000

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 21,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,405 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 357,489 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Ma A (NYSE:APAM) by 22,110 shares to 23,040 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 337,418 shares. James Investment Rech owns 182,972 shares. Cna Fincl reported 72,961 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 9,664 shares. Axa reported 418,533 shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.94% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 311,997 shares. Prudential Fin has 1.56M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Proshare holds 9,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 67,679 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd invested in 0.01% or 588,271 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.77% stake. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 427,490 shares.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.54 million for 10.94 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

