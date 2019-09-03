As Avnet (AVT) Stock Price Declined, A-R-T- Advisors Has Raised Stake; As Community Bk Sys (CBU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Position

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 44.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 24,290 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 597,635 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 67,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 91,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 237,403 shares traded or 42.21% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.86 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces 8% or Three Cent Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend Resulting in Its 27th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Community Bank (CBU) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Community Bank System Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation reported 0.32% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 15,049 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 5,617 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,294 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Hartford Management Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 3,000 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,824 shares. Creative Planning reported 82,853 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.09% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Swiss Bancorporation holds 93,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust invested in 4,279 shares. Minerva Advsr Ltd Company holds 16,772 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Ser invested in 38,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 27,308 shares to 41,284 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 75,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Avnet to Participate in Citibank and Deutsche Bank Conferences in September – Arizona Daily Star” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Avnet Expands Share Repurchase Authorization by $500M; Increases Dividend by 5% to $.21 per Share; and Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avnet’s (AVT) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Avnet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust reported 5,017 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Comerica Comml Bank reported 344,546 shares. Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability has 7.52M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.03% or 139,762 shares. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 2,763 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Aqr Cap Limited Com reported 0.09% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 182,532 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 96 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt holds 17,255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 24,247 shares. 338,499 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).