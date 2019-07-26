As Avnet (AVT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Heartland Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $2.56 Million; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted by $8.96 Million Its Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 59,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,744 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 276,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 151,872 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 387.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 109,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 28,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 120,633 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,198 shares to 3,502 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc (Put) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,400 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Northern invested in 0.01% or 344,266 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 26,236 were reported by American Century. Fred Alger reported 215,181 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 234,323 shares. C M Bidwell And invested in 101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hexavest holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 1,479 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 3,825 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp owns 114,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 136,783 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 0.04% stake. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.54 million for 10.86 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,929 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Gam Holding Ag holds 14,136 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 371 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Td Asset Management Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,443 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 20,964 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.38 million shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 0.04% or 329,401 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd holds 0.05% or 5,140 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap & Equity has 0.03% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 96,800 are owned by Westwood Gru. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 19,102 shares in its portfolio. 11,900 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 486,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc.